Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.