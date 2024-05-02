Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.