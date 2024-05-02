Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 114 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.9 %

WRLD stock opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $88.79 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.