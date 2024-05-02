Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,574 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guess? were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE GES opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

