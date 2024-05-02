Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,181 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

