Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 279 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $83.15 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $84.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $592.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.59.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.