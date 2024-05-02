Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,995 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.22 million, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

