Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 567 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $159,850.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

