Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $244.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.89.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.72. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

