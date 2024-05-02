Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.89.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $2,972,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

