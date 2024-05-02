Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.57. 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 68.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

