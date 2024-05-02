Insider Buying: Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Acquires 10,909 Shares of Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood bought 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.75 ($37,683.39).

Rob Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($206,467.03).

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Breedon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 408 ($5.12).

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

