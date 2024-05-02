Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $128.91.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

