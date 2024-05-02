Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Insperity by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

