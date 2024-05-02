Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Up 3.2%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 59,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 945,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.