InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NSPR opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

