International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 754 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.