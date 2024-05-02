International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,869 VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.