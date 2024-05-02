International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,869 VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.66. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.
About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
