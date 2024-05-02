International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 899 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 220.9% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $640.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

