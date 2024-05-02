International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 555.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

