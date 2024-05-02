International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 595.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.3 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.