International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 179.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Trading Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

