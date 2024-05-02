International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,349 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 1,925.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Strs Ohio increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 430.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

PKBK opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $75,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $75,285.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,727.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,030 shares of company stock valued at $32,980 and sold 12,128 shares valued at $201,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.