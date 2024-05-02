International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDI opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

