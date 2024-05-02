International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 847.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of GEL opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

