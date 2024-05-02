International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 821.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 87.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,739,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMD opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

