International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 36.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 12.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,334,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,382,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.36. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

