International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 124.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 164,031 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,771,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 140,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.6% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $952.07 million, a PE ratio of 110.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 505.26%.

PLYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

