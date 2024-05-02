International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $30,000 Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

