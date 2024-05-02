International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phreesia by 44.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $77,541.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,935,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,661 shares of company stock worth $1,903,210. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

