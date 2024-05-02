International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 648.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

