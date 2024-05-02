International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after buying an additional 92,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,068 shares of company stock worth $291,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

