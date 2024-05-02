International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.77. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

