International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 4.34% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $952.00.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($64.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

