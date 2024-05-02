International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $898.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.