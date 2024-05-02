International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UTI opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $520.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

