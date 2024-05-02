International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,229 shares of company stock worth $870,137. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.