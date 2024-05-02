International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in International Money Express by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,191 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 90.5% during the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 531,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other International Money Express news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.73. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

