International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $359,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $156,887,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $44,577,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $34,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

