International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE:YELP opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

