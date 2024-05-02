International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 792.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

