International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 555.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 167.69%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

