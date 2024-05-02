International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 89,798 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 484,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

