International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,212 Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,930 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIHY opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.