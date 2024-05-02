International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PRLB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $785.46 million, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Proto Labs Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
