International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,443,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.