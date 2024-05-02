International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

HOG stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

