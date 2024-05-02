International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 69,471 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,471 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 284,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,314,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.