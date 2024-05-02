International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

