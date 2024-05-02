International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,254,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 2,400,415 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSC stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $49.82.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

